Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for second straight session, broader indices outperform

1 Min(s) Read
Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers on Nifty 50 while the top gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Tuesday's volatile session with minor cuts. while broader Index outperformed. Sensex fell 184 points and closed at 59,727 while Nifty 50 fell 47 Points and closed at 17,660.
Recommended ArticlesView All
March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy
Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India
Apr 18, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India
Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one
Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nifty Bank gained nearly three points and closed at 42,265 while the Midcap Index gained 234 points to 31,241.
All 10 stocks in the Adani Enterprise, ended with cuts where Ambuja Cement fell more than 2 percent.
Among sectoral indices Nifty Media and Nifty IT rose the most .
Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers on Nifty 50.
While the top gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India.
Shares of Varun Beverages ended nearly 2 percent lower after 0.9 percent equity changed hands in 2 blocks deals.
Avalon Tech shares ended more than 9 percent lower following a flat listing on NSE. Railway stocks saw a rise in Intra-day trade with RVNL going up over 3 percent and shares of Titagarh went up nearly 3 percent.
First Published: Apr 18, 2023 3:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!