Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for second straight session, broader indices outperform

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 18, 2023 5:48:52 PM IST (Updated)

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Tuesday's volatile session with minor cuts.  while broader Index outperformed. Sensex fell 184 points and closed at  59,727 while Nifty 50 fell 47 Points and closed at 17,660.

Nifty Bank gained nearly three points and closed at 42,265 while the Midcap Index gained 234 points to 31,241.
All 10 stocks in the Adani Enterprise,  ended with cuts where Ambuja Cement fell more than 2 percent.
Among sectoral indices Nifty Media and Nifty IT rose the most .
Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers on Nifty 50.
While the top gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India.
Shares of Varun Beverages ended nearly 2 percent lower after 0.9 percent equity changed hands in 2 blocks deals.

Avalon Tech shares ended more than 9 percent lower following a flat listing on NSE.  Railway stocks saw a rise in Intra-day trade with RVNL going up over 3 percent and shares of Titagarh  went up nearly 3 percent.

Also read: Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 lower for second day in a row, financials drag

First Published: Apr 18, 2023 3:45 PM IST
X