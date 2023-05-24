Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold intra-day recovery, close at day’s low

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, ITC, Induslnd Bank and Titan. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
"Weakness in global markets dragged domestic indices down as the overhang of US debt ceiling negotiation influenced sentiments. Nifty opened lower and witnessed selling pressure throughout the session to close with a loss of 63 points at 18285 levels. Broader markets were mixed with Midcap 100 up 0.2 percent while small-cap 100 ended flat to negative. Most sectors ended in green with Pharma and Consumer Durables up 1 percent each. Domestic markets have taken pause with Nifty facing minor resistance at a higher level of 18400-450 zones. However, the overall positive structure remains intact, with a view of buy on dips. Globally, Investors would also take direction from the Fed meeting minutes to be released later today," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation
May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India
May 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth
May 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained | Why the legal status of abortion pill mifepristone hangs in the balance
May 23, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read