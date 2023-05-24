Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold intra-day recovery, close at day’s low

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, ITC, Induslnd Bank and Titan. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Indian stock market ended in red at day's low on Wednesday. BSE Sensex ended down 208 points to 61,774 and Nifty 50 ended down 63 points to 18,285.

Among sectors Nifty Metal shed the most declining over 1 percent. Nifty Pharma gained the most.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, ITC, Induslnd Bank and Titan.

While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Nifty Bank slipped 277 points to 43,678 while midcap index gained 69 points to 33,031.

"Weakness in global markets dragged domestic indices down as the overhang of US debt ceiling negotiation influenced sentiments. Nifty opened lower and witnessed selling pressure throughout the session to close with a loss of 63 points at 18285 levels. Broader markets were mixed with Midcap 100 up 0.2 percent while small-cap 100 ended flat to negative. Most sectors ended in green with Pharma and Consumer Durables up 1 percent each. Domestic markets have taken pause with Nifty facing minor resistance at a higher level of 18400-450 zones. However, the overall positive structure remains intact, with a view of buy on dips. Globally, Investors would also take direction from the Fed meeting minutes to be released later today," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in the red. The US market ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.89 per cent to USD 78.29 a barrel.