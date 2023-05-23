English
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold intra-day gains, close flat amid volatility

By Nishtha Pandey  May 23, 2023 3:45:34 PM IST (Published)

The top gaining stocks on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv and Eicher Motors. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, HCL Tech, Grasim Industries and Tech Mahindra. 

Indian shares ended Monday's session flat amid volatility. BSE Sensex ended rising 18 points to 61,982 and Nifty 50 ended up 34 points to 18,348.

Among sectors Nifty Metal surged the most and gained over 2 percent. The top gaining stocks on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv and Eicher Motors.
While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, HCL Tech, Grasim Industries and Tech Mahindra.
