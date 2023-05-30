Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance top gainers

BSE companies gained market capital of nearly Rs 20,000 crore on Tuesday.
Indian stock market extended gains for the fourth straight session. BSE Sensex ended at up 123 points to 62,969 and Nifty 50 ended 35 points up at 18,634.
The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies and HDFC Life.
While the top losers on Nifty 50 were Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma.
Nifty Bank and Midcap Index ended at record high closing highs for second straight session.
BSE companies gained market capital of nearly Rs 20,000 crore on Tuesday.
(Will be updated)
First Published: May 30, 2023 4:03 PM IST
