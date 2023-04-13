Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gaining streak to ninth session, longest since October 2020

1 Min(s) Read
Amongst sectoral indices Nifty Information Technology index shed 2 percent, while capital goods, pharma and oil and gas indices declined 0.5 percent each. PSU Bank and Realty indices closed rising 1 percent each.
Indian stock market extended the gain for the ninth session today. BSE Sensex rose 38 points and closed at 60,431 while Nifty 50 gained 16 points to end at 17,828.
