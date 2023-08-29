Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end with minor gains, RIL slides for 4th straight day for first time in 3 months

The benchmark indices saw rangebound session. The Nifty 50 managed to hold its ground above the 19,300 mark, drawing support from key players like HDFC Bank, L&T, and Infosys. The benchmark BSE Sensex edged up by 79 points to reach 65,076, while the Nifty 50 recorded a 37-point climb, settling at 19,343.

Share Market Live NSE

In the banking sector, Nifty Bank exhibited a flat performance, closing at 44,495. On the other hand, the midcap index made a gain of 133 points to settle at 38,795.

Stock specific update

However, Reliance Industries (RIL) continued to exert downward pressure on the Nifty, extending its decline for the fourth consecutive session. This marks the first time in three months that RIL has experienced such sustained losses.

Top gainers on the Nifty included UPL, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Steel. Conversely, Bharti Airtel, HUL, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Reliance Industries were among the top losers.

Within sectors, there was a 1 percent growth in metal, power, and realty segments. On the other hand, selling pressure was evident in PSU Bank, FMCG, and pharma stocks.

APL Apollo Industries traded in red as indications arose that a promoter had likely trimmed their stake through block deals. The last hour of trading saw a surge in Escorts' share price, attributed to reports suggesting the company's contemplation of selling its railway business.

Chemical stocks made a notable surge on the back of reports about impending price hikes. Deepak Nitrite and Aarti Industries emerged as the leading gainers in this sector.

Meanwhile, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) extended its upward momentum, reaching the highest levels seen in the last seven years. The company's stock has surged by 9 percent in just two days. Bharat Forge, on the other hand gained a record high due to a series of fresh order wins, marking a 15 percent increase in valuation this month.

Piramal Enterprises emerged as one of the prominent midcap losers, seeing a 4 percent decline following an analyst meet. Adani Group stocks saw a mixed end to the day's trading, driven by the absence of the expected Supreme Court hearing. Auto stocks concluded the day on a positive note as they geared up for monthly sales announcements, with Hero Motocorp leading the gains.

