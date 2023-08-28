Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end with minor gains — FMCG, IT drag

The stock market closed the trading session with minor gains, primarily driven by the financial sector's performance. Despite the ups and downs, broader markets continued to outshine the benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex rose 110 points, reaching 64,997, while the Nifty 50 advanced by 40 points, closing at 19,306.

The Nifty Bank gained 263 points, reaching 44,495. The Midcap Index, which tracks the performance of mid-sized companies, also showed significant growth, surging by 191 points to reach 38,662.

However, the session saw Reliance Industries ending at its day's lowest point, which had a negative impact on the Nifty 50, dragging it down by 19 points. HDFC Bank, L&T, M&M, and Power Grid emerged as the top contributors to the Nifty's gains, contributing to the overall positive trend.

Top gainers on the Nifty included, Power Grid Corporation, Larsen and Toubro, M&M, Cipla and BPCL, while losers included Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Nestle India and HCL Technologies.

Except, FMCG and Information Technology all other sectoral indices ended in the green with realty and capital goods up 1 percent each.

