Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end volatile session higher, Adani Enterprises surge 19%

"Nifty opened on a flat but gradually recovered to close with gains of 111 points (+0.6 percent) at 18314 levels. The broader market too ended in line with the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 up 0.6 percent. All sectors ended in the green, except for Banking and Financials. Metals were the top gainers up 3 percent, followed by IT up 2 percent. The market has resumed its upward journey after taking a pause last week. Positive commentary from US Fed, consistent FII buying and healthy results from Index heavyweights supported the sentiments. Overall market outlook remains positive with stock-specific action. Over the next few days, Investors would take cues from global events like FOMC minutes, GDP numbers in the US, and CPI inflation in UK and Japan," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
"Nifty opened on a flat but gradually recovered to close with gains of 111 points (+0.6 percent) at 18314 levels. The broader market too ended in line with the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 up 0.6 percent. All sectors ended in the green, except for Banking and Financials. Metals were the top gainers up 3 percent, followed by IT up 2 percent. The market has resumed its upward journey after taking a pause last week. Positive commentary from US Fed, consistent FII buying and healthy results from Index heavyweights supported the sentiments. Overall market outlook remains positive with stock-specific action. Over the next few days, Investors would take cues from global events like FOMC minutes, GDP numbers in the US, and CPI inflation in UK and Japan," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Six to 13-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League
May 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Energy security — an academic's take on why nuclear can't be a loner at the G20’s people-centric energy transition agenda
May 21, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are
May 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress
May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read