Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end volatile session higher, Adani Enterprises surge 19%

By Nishtha Pandey  May 22, 2023 4:05:30 PM IST (Updated)

"Nifty opened on a flat but gradually recovered to close with gains of 111 points (+0.6 percent) at 18314 levels. The broader market too ended in line with the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 up 0.6 percent. All sectors ended in the green, except for Banking and Financials. Metals were the top gainers up 3 percent, followed by IT up 2 percent. The market has resumed its upward journey after taking a pause last week. Positive commentary from US Fed, consistent FII buying and healthy results from Index heavyweights supported the sentiments. Overall market outlook remains positive with stock-specific action. Over the next few days, Investors would take cues from global events like FOMC minutes, GDP numbers in the US, and CPI inflation in UK and Japan," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian shares ended Monday's session in green. BSE Sensex ended up 230 points up to 61,964 and Nifty 50 closed up 111 points to 18,314.

Among sectors Nifty Metal surged the most and gained over 3 percent. The top gaining stocks on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals and Tech Mahindra.
While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Nestle India, Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank and Coal India.
