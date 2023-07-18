Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end off day's high, broader market underperforms

CNBC TV18
By Nishtha Pandey  Jul 18, 2023 4:23:38 PM IST (Updated)

Market at close: The Indian stock market faced a roller-coaster ride today as it failed to hold on to its early gains. The broader market underperformed.

Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex witnessed significant swings during the day, with the Nifty 50 sliding nearly 100 points from its intraday highs, and the Sensex slipping by 200 points from the intraday high before closing at 66,795. However, by the end of the session, the BSE Sensex managed to recover, rising by 159 points, while the Nifty 50 gained 38 points, closing at 19,749.
The midcap index faced sustained pressure, leading to a decline of 50 points, reaching 36,591. Similarly, the Nifty Bank slipped by 39 points, closing at 45,410.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank suffered the most significant setback, with Bank of Baroda experiencing a 2 percent decline in its stock price.
On the Nifty 50 index, Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the top gainers, contributing to the positive momentum. Conversely, LTIMindtree, Britannia Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC Life, and Titan Company faced losses.
Also read: Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end off day&#8217;s highs, Infosys up 3.7%
First Published: Jul 18, 2023 3:49 PM IST
