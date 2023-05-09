Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's low, ITC, SBI Bajaj Finance worst hit

BSE Sensex fell 3 points to 61,761 while Nifty 50 gained 2 points and closed at 18,266.

Indian shares ended Tuesday's session near day's low. Earlier in the day, the indices opened higher and extended gains before slipping in the later half of the trading session.

BSE Sensex fell 3 points to 61,761 while Nifty 50 gained 2 points and closed at 18,266.

Nifty Bank slipped 86 points to 43,198 while midcap index gained 12 points and closed at 32,489. Auto Stocks continued the gaining momentum Nifty Auto hits an all time time high. TCS along with Axis Bank, Infosys and HDFC helped the market go up while ITC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the top losers on Nifty 50.

Further Mankind Pharma made a string debut on the dalal street today and closed the day with a gain of 32 percent.