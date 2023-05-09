Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's low, ITC, SBI Bajaj Finance worst hit

BSE Sensex fell 3 points to 61,761 while Nifty 50 gained 2 points and closed at 18,266.

Live Tv

Loading...

Indian shares ended Tuesday's session near day's low. Earlier in the day, the indices opened higher and extended gains before slipping in the later half of the trading session.

BSE Sensex fell 3 points to 61,761 while Nifty 50 gained 2 points and closed at 18,266.