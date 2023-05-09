English
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's low, ITC, SBI Bajaj Finance worst hit

By Nishtha Pandey  May 9, 2023 4:21:24 PM IST (Updated)

BSE Sensex fell 3 points to  61,761 while Nifty 50 gained 2 points and closed at 18,266. 

Indian shares ended Tuesday's session near day's low. Earlier in the day, the indices opened higher and extended gains before slipping in the later half of the trading session.
Nifty Bank slipped 86 points to 43,198 while midcap index gained 12 points and closed at 32,489. Auto Stocks continued the gaining momentum Nifty Auto hits an all time time high. TCS along with Axis Bank, Infosys and HDFC helped the market go up while ITC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the top losers on Nifty 50.

