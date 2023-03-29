Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's high led by PSU Banks, Metals, and Index Rebalancing

BSE Sensex rose 346 points and closed at 57,960 while Nifty 50 ended 129 points higher than previous close to 17,081. All sectors ended in green.

The Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Wednesday's session in green at day's high.

BSE Sensex rose 346 points and closed at 57,960 while Nifty 50 ended 129 points higher than previous close to 17,081. All sectors ended in green.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 today were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and HCL Technologies.

The top losers were UPL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

On the sectoral front auto, FMCG, PSU Bank, capital goods, realty and metal indices closed gaining 1-3 percent.

Nifty Bank gained 342 points to 39,910 and midcap index gained 451 points to 29,776. Adani Group stocks reversed Tuesday’s losses and the market capital rose by Rs 20,000 crore.

Adani Enterprise and Adani Ports surged 9 percent & 8 percent respectively. Seven out of ten stocks in Adani Group ended higher than previous close.

Auto stocks also gained momentum today ahead of monthly numbers Move Hero and Eicher were the top gainers.

"Technically, there has been no significant change in the chart structure as the index subsides within the key range. However, the buying emergence in the broader market could be seen as a constructive development for the participants and withheld the hope of revival in the comparable period. From the technical aspect, the key support is placed around the 17000-16950 zone, followed by the sacrosanct support of 16900-16850. While on the flip side, surpassing the sturdy hurdle of 17100-17200 is a daunting task for the bulls and until it gets decisively breached, the index is likely to remain in the consolidation zone," said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research.