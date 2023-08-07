Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's high, led by M&M, Infosys and RIL

1 Min Read
Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, LTIMindtree and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while losers included Britannia Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.
The Indian stock market continued its upward trajectory, building upon the gains achieved on Friday, with notable contributions from major players such as M&M, Infosys, and RIL. The key indices displayed resilience, buoyed by positive sentiments, as the BSE Sensex surged by 232 points to reach 65,953, while the Nifty witnessed an 80-point climb to touch 19,597.
However, within this landscape of upward movement, specific sectors exhibited divergent trends. While the Nifty Bank faced a slight dip of 42 points, sliding to 44,838, the Midcap Index experienced a notable rise of 194 points, reaching 37,824.
Among sectors, healthcare and information technology indices up 1 percent each, and realty index added 0.5 percent. However, PSU Bank index fell 0.6 percent.
(Will be updated)
