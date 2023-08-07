CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's high, led by M&M, Infosys and RIL

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's high, led by M&M, Infosys and RIL

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's high, led by M&M, Infosys and RIL
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 3:47:41 PM IST (Published)

Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, LTIMindtree and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while losers included Britannia Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

The Indian stock market continued its upward trajectory, building upon the gains achieved on Friday, with notable contributions from major players such as M&M, Infosys, and RIL. The key indices displayed resilience, buoyed by positive sentiments, as the BSE Sensex surged by 232 points to reach 65,953, while the Nifty witnessed an 80-point climb to touch 19,597.

Share Market Live


However, within this landscape of upward movement, specific sectors exhibited divergent trends. While the Nifty Bank faced a slight dip of 42 points, sliding to 44,838, the Midcap Index experienced a notable rise of 194 points, reaching 37,824.
Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, LTIMindtree and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while losers included Britannia Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.
Among sectors, healthcare and information technology indices up 1 percent each, and realty index added 0.5 percent. However, PSU Bank index fell 0.6 percent.
(Will be updated)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Closing Bell

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Aug 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X