Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower — metal and pharma drag

On the dalal street today BSE Sensex, Nifty 50, and Nifty Bank all witnessed a significant decline of 1 percent each from their earlier intraday highs, marking a shift in the market sentiment during the trading session.

Share Market Live NSE

While the major indices stumbled, the Midcap Index continued its performance, managing to stay in the green with an increase of 0.4 percent compared to the broader benchmarks.

The BSE Sensex experienced a drop of 181 points, concluding the day at 65,252, while the Nifty 50 also saw a reduction of 57 points, closing at 19,387. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank managed to gain 17 points, reaching 44,496, and the Midcap Index rose by 94 points, closing at 38,789.

Top losers on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, Grasim Industries, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and JSW Steel, while gainers were BPCL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Britannia Industries.

On the sectoral front, auto, capital goods, PSU Bank, oil & gas, pharma, metal shed 0.3-0.7 percent each, while Information Technology index up 0.5 percent.

The Indian Rupee continued to show strength, appreciating further against the US Dollar and concluding at nearly a one-month high.