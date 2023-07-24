Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end largely lower following a muted session, FMCG and Metals drag

Among the top losers for the day were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Britannia Industries. On the other hand, the top gainers included IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M.

In today's volatile trading session, the stock markets witnessed a downward trend, with broader indices experiencing a bearish sentiment. The Nifty FMCG emerged as the top losing sectoral index, sliding by 1.5 percent. The BSE Sensex declined by 299 points, settling at 66,384, while the Nifty 50 followed suit, losing 72 points to close at 19,672.

Share Market Live NSE

Among the major indices, the Nifty Bank took a hit, declining 152 points to reach 45,923, and the Midcap Index also experienced a dip of 56 points, closing at 36,742.

Among the top losers for the day were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Britannia Industries. On the other hand, the top gainers included IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M.

Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered the most among Nifty stocks, plunging by 4 percent, primarily in response to its Q1 earnings report. Investors expressed concern over the bank's financial performance, leading to a substantial decline in the share price.

ITC, another significant player in the FMCG sector, witnessed a notable drop of 4.5 percent following the Board's in-principle approval for the demerger of its Hotels Business.

On the positive side, ICICI Bank soared to a record high during intra-day trade, driven by its strong Q1 results. The bank showcased robust financials, instilling confidence among investors and boosting the stock's performance.

Reliance Industries, on the other hand, experienced a dip of more than 2 percent despite reporting in-line Q1 results.

Two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor, slipped by 3 percent post its Q1 results announcement, which were in line with market expectations.

Several other stocks also faced selling pressure due to their Q1 results. SRF, Vedanta, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IGL, and Paytm observed declines ranging from 2 percent to 5 percent following the reports.

Expert view

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said "The next crucial support levels for Nifty are around 19550 - 19500, representing the 61.8 percent retracement levels of the recent rally, followed by strong support at the 20EMA around 19450 levels. Re-entering long positions in the range of 19450 - 19550 would be ideal, and a significant sell-off would only be triggered if this range is broken. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 19800 - 19880, with 20000 posing a significant challenge for the bulls to overcome in the current monthly expiry,"