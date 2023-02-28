Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 extend losing streak to eight sessions

Cipla, Hindalco and Dr Reddy's were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Adani twins and Asian Paints.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Tuesday's session in red. BSE Sensex closed 326.2 points or 0.5 percent lower at 58,962 while the Nifty50 closed at nearly 17,304, down 88.8 points or 0.5 percent.

Nifty Bank sliped 38 points to 40,269 whereas the Midcap index rose 222 points to 30,117.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Media outperformed and closed over 2.5 percent higher while Nifty Oil and Gas shed the most. Metal and pharma shares traded under pressure.

Cipla, Hindalco and Dr Reddy's were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Adani twins and Asian Paints. Adani Group stocks rebound with the market cap rising Rs 30,000 crore, best day in three weeks. Paint stocks rose on positive outlook, and auto companies closed largely higher ahead of monthly numbers.

"Global investors' interest in the equity market is weakening due to the slowdown in the economy, led by high inflation and contractionary monetary policy. Inflows are being diverted to safe assets, and corporate earnings growth is dropping, affecting the performance of the stock market and demanding downgrade in valuation. The double whammy for India is that it is expensive compared to other EMs, resulting in underperformance among the global market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

BSE companies continued to lose market cap as investors lost Rs 16,000 crore in today's session. BSE companies have lost market cap of Rs 13 lakh crore in Feb and Rs 25 lakh crore in the last two months.

BSE companies recorded the biggest-ever market cap fall in the first two month of a year.