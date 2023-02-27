Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red but off lows supported by financial shares

Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 9 percent, Bajaj Auto and UPL.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Monday's session in red.

BSE Sensex closed 176 points, or 0.30 percent, at 59,288.35 while the Nifty50 closed at 17,392.70, down 73 points or 0.42 percent.

Among sectoral indices Nifty Bank outperformed and closed over 1.1 percent while Nifty Metal shed the most.

Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 9 percent, Bajaj Auto and UPL.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said that "Bears continued to wreak havoc in the domestic market as the latest data releases from the US heightened the existing worries of aggressive rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditure in the US, which is Fed’s key monitorable of inflation, increased in January, pressuring investors to stay away from equities markets. The US dollar index surpassed 105, adding further pressure on the INR."