Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red but off lows supported by financial shares

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Monday's session in red.

BSE Sensex closed 109 points lower while Nifty 50 ended lower than 17,500.

Among sectoral indices Nifty Bank outperformed and closed over 1.1 percent while Nifty Metal shed the most.

Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 9 percent, Bajaj Auto and UPL.