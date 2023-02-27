English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red but off lows supported by financial shares

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red but off lows supported by financial shares

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red but off lows supported by financial shares
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Feb 27, 2023 3:42:16 PM IST (Published)

Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 9 percent, Bajaj Auto and UPL.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Monday's session in red.

Recommended Articles

View All
As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Feb 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


BSE Sensex closed 109 points lower while Nifty 50 ended lower than 17,500.
Among sectoral indices Nifty Bank outperformed and closed over 1.1 percent while Nifty Metal shed the most.
Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 9 percent, Bajaj Auto and UPL.
Catch highlights of the February 24 session with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Closing Bell

Previous Article

Adani Enterprises, Uflex, ICICI Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 27

Next Article

Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X