Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in red amid volatility, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank shed over 4%

The Indian stock market ended in the red for the second straight session in Thursday's trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 180 points down, while Nifty 50 closed below 18,500. Despite the fall, both benchmark indices remain near five-month highs.

The top five gainers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, Divi’s Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp. Auto stocks gained today as the companies started releasing their May auto sales numbers.

On the other hand, the top losers were Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life and HDFC Life. It may be noted that Coal India closed 4.5 percent lower after the government proposed to sell up to 3 percent stake in the company. On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals rose more than 4 percent after several brokerages backed the hospital chain’s growth over the long-term.

Among sectors bank and metal indices fell 0.5 percent each, while Information Technology, realty and pharma gained 0.5-1 percent. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index added 0.6 percent.

"Despite challenges in the global economies, the domestic market displayed better than estimated Q4 earnings growth, along with 7.2 percent GDP growth in FY23, adding buoyancy to the market during the week. However, today the market closed with a marginal negative bias in which banks witnessed heavy profit booking. Investors turned cautious in anticipation of inflationary pressure in the US after raising the US debt ceiling. The US 10-year bond yield inched higher; the market is looking ahead to the trajectory of US interest rates to get more visibility," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical View

Zooming into 15 minute chart, Subash Gangandharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities observed that Nifty witnessed selling pressure at the opening highs, which gradually pulled the index lower to close near the lows of the day. The 50 period MA (moving average) on the 15 min chart was acting as a strong resistance. Nifty is now near the 18458 supports which are the previous swing highs.

"On Daily chart, we observe that while Nifty has corrected in last two sessions, the pattern of higher tops and higher bottoms seen since the March 2023 lows has not been disturbed. This indicates that the intermediate uptrend remains intact. We expect the Nifty to find support around the previous swing high of 18459 before again resuming the uptrend. Of course, if this support fails to hold, then a further correction is likely," Gangandharan said.