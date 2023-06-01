Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in red amid volatility, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank shed over 4%

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp. Auto stocks gained today as the companies started releasing their May auto sales numbers.

The Indian stock market ended in the red for the second straight session in Thursday's trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 180 points down, while Nifty 50 closed below 18,500. Despite the fall, both benchmark indices remain near five-month highs.

The top five gainers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, Divi’s Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp. Auto stocks gained today as the companies started releasing their May auto sales numbers.

On the other hand, the top losers were Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life and HDFC Life. It may be noted that Coal India closed 4.5 percent lower after the government proposed to sell up to 3 percent stake in the company. On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals rose more than 4 percent after several brokerages backed the hospital chain’s growth over the long-term.