Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green on expiry day, Realty, FMCG, Auto lead gains

By Nishtha Pandey  May 25, 2023 3:42:24 PM IST (Published)

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Divis Laboratories. While the top losers on Nifty 50 were Wipro, Tata Motors, UPL, Hindalco Industries and HDFC.

Indian stock market ended in green amid volatility on Thursday. BSE Sensex ended down 150 points up and Nifty 50 ended above 18,300.

Among sectors, except metal and PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Realty index gaining the most by 1 percent, while auto, capital goods, FMCG and power gained 0.5 percent each.
The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Divis Laboratories.
