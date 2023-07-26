Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher led by financials and RIL

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher led by financials and RIL

Jul 26, 2023

The top performers on the Nifty today were L&T, ITC, Britannia Industries, Cipla, and Sun Pharma driving significant gains. Conversely, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, and Apollo Hospitals registered losses.

The Indian stock market closed higher, with key indices making notable gains. Financial stocks and Reliance Industries pulled the market up, with the Nifty 50 approaching the 19,800 mark.

The broader markets outperformed, and the Nifty Bank managed to break its three-day losing streak, gaining 217 points to reach 46,062. The Midcap Index also saw an upward trend, rising 162 points to close at 37,050.
The benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 351 points, settling at 66,707, while the Nifty 50 jumped 97 points to close at 19,778.
In terms of sectors, Capital Goods, FMCG, and realty each saw a rise of 1 percent.
(Will be updated)
Also read: Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 off highs, L&#038;T up 4%, oil, gas shares lead
