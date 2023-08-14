Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat in a volatile session, market up 10% since last Independence day

LTIMindtree, Divis Labs, Infosys, HUL and Reliance Industries are among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Steel.On the sectoral front, except Information Technology and FMCG, all other indices are ended on a negative note with metal index down nearly 2 percent, while power, realty and PSU Bank down 0.5 percent each.

The Indian stock markets have exhibited a volatile pattern, showcasing alternating gains and losses. Since the previous Independence Day, both the Sensex and Nifty indices have shown a 10 percent rise.

Share Market Live NSE

The trading session today concluded with a near-flatline movement as volatility remained a dominant factor, notably affecting the financial sector. The BSE Sensex managed to notch up a modest 79-point increase, culminating at 65,402, while the Nifty 50 edged up by 6 points, reaching 19,435.

LTIMindtree, Divis Labs, Infosys, HUL and Reliance Industries are among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Steel.

On the sectoral front, except Information Technology and FMCG, all other indices are ended on a negative note with metal index down nearly 2 percent, while power, realty and PSU Bank down 0.5 percent each.

However, within this dynamic scenario, the Nifty Bank experienced a setback, sliding by 108 points to close at 44,091. Similarly, the Midcap Index saw a decline of 66 points, concluding at 37,770.

The IT sector emerged as a gainer as the Indian rupee experienced weakening against the US dollar. Notably, Infosys, a prominent player in the IT sector, took the lead in gaining momentum.

Reliance Industries notably emerged as a substantial contributor, elevating the Nifty 50 by more than 20 points.

In individual stock movements, Divi's Lab recovered 4 percent from its recent lows, largely buoyed by positive management commentary. On the other hand, all Adani Group stocks took a hit following the resignation of Deloitte as an auditor from one of the group's companies. Stocks within the Adani Group exhibited declines ranging from 1 percent to 4 percent, with Ambuja, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Transmission experiencing the most substantial losses.

Conversely, the entertainment industry showed promising signs, with PVR and Inox surging by 5 percent due to strong collections attributed to newly released movies.

Mining major NMDC registered nearly a 5 percent gain, driven by a set of earnings that fell in line with expectations. HAL, the aerospace behemoth, rebounded from Friday's losses, recording a gain of more than 2 percent on the back of healthy Q1 earnings.

However, City Union Bank witnessed a 6 percent fall after reporting disappointing performance in Q1. Meanwhile, JSPL experienced a 5 percent decline, despite a strong Q1 performance, as metal stocks faced downward pressure due to the rising Dollar Index.

AB India reported earnings largely surpassing estimates, yet its stock witnessed a 4 percent decrease in value by the time the market closed. Similarly, Info Edge extended its decline from Friday, with cautious management commentary resulting in a 4 percent dip.

In a contrasting move, SpiceJet emerged as a prominent gainer, rising up to 10 percent after reporting a profit against a loss in Q1FY24.

Asian markets experienced significant declines during Monday's trading session, driven by the downturn in US tech stocks and mounting concerns surrounding China's property sector.

Japan's Nikkei share average faced a notable drop of over 1 percent, with chip stocks mirroring the downward trend set by their American counterparts. Simultaneously, a retreat in crude oil prices exerted pressure on energy companies, compounding the decline.

The broader Topix index also bore the brunt of this market sentiment, marking a decline of 0.98 percent.

China and Hong Kong markets also experienced a downward trajectory on Monday, with investor sentiment remaining subdued due to multiple factors. Disappointing credit data and concerns about China's economic slowdown were compounded by unsettling shocks in the property sector. China's CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index concluded the day with declines of 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. The Hang Seng Index, a prominent benchmark in Hong Kong, also reflected this sentiment with a decline of 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, European stock trading saw limited movement as investors deliberated on signals of turbulence within China's property market. This cautious attitude transitioned to a focus on the upcoming release of Federal Reserve policy minutes scheduled later in the week.

The UK's FTSE 100 index, which heavily relies on exports, commenced Monday on a lower note. Mining and oil company shares weighed down the index as concerns about China's economic recovery and its property market, laden with debt, loomed large.