Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat in a rangebound session, metals outperform

Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the top gainers on the Nifty index. However, Asian Paints, ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, and Larsen and Toubro faced losses during the session. The metal and power sectors witnessed a positive momentum, gaining 2 percent each. Conversely, PSU bank, capital goods, FMCG, and realty sectors experienced a slight decline of 0.5-1 percent.

The Indian stock market closed almost unchanged on Monday. The BSE Sensex experienced a marginal fall of 29 points to settle at 66,355, while the Nifty 50 managed to end on a positive note, gaining 8 points to reach 19,680.

Share Market Live NSE

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank slipped by 78 points to 45,845, while the Midcap Index bucked the trend, gaining 145 points to close at 36,887.

Tata Steel emerged as one of the top gainers, rising over 3 percent after reporting robust Q1 results. On the other hand, JSW Steel bounced back after a two-day losing streak.

In the last hour of trade, Adani Group stocks witnessed a significant surge, with Adani Enterprises ending 2 percent higher.

Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the top gainers on the Nifty index. However, Asian Paints, ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, and Larsen and Toubro faced losses during the session.

The metal and power sectors witnessed a positive momentum, gaining 2 percent each. Conversely, PSU bank, capital goods, FMCG, and realty sectors experienced a slight decline of 0.5-1 percent.

(Will be updated)