Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat after hitting new highs

Hindalco Industries, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the leading gainers on the Nifty 50. On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, BPCL, UPL, and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.
"The indices witnessed a volatile weekly expiry session, wherein a tug of war could be seen in the benchmark index. However, the technical structure remains unchanged post the whipsaws move. On the technical front, the indicators still showcase overbought sentiments, but the bulls are resilient in letting loose their grip. As far as levels are concerned, an authoritative closure above 19500 could only trigger the next leg of rally towards 19600-19650. On the flip side, a series of support zone could be seen from 19350-19300 on an immediate basis, while the sacrosanct support lies at the bullish gap of 19200-19235," said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action
Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums
Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read