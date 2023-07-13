Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat after hitting new highs

Hindalco Industries, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the leading gainers on the Nifty 50. On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, BPCL, UPL, and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.

The Indian stock market experienced a day of significant swings, ultimately closing with minor gains. Despite starting on a positive note, the Sensex, Nifty, and Midcap Index failed to sustain their record levels and faced intra-day fluctuations.

Share Market Live NSE

In the final hour of trading, the market witnessed a sharp fall, primarily driven by a decline in banking stocks.

However, the IT sector provided some respite as TCS and Infosys helped lift the Nifty index. The BSE Sensex saw a rise of 165 points, closing at 65,559, while the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 29 points, settling at 19,414.