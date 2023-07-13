CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat after hitting new highs

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat after hitting new highs

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat after hitting new highs
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 3:55:20 PM IST (Published)

Hindalco Industries, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the leading gainers on the Nifty 50. On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, BPCL, UPL, and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers. 

The Indian stock market experienced a day of significant swings, ultimately closing with minor gains. Despite starting on a positive note, the Sensex, Nifty, and Midcap Index failed to sustain their record levels and faced intra-day fluctuations.

Share Market Live


In the final hour of trading, the market witnessed a sharp fall, primarily driven by a decline in banking stocks.
However, the IT sector provided some respite as TCS and Infosys helped lift the Nifty index. The BSE Sensex saw a rise of 165 points, closing at 65,559, while the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 29 points, settling at 19,414.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X