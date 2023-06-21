Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end at record high led by HDFC Twins, TCS and Reliance

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and HDFC. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, M&M, Divis Laboratories and ITC. On the sectoral front the metal index was down nearly 1 percent, the FMCG index was down 0.4 percent and the realty index was down 0.3 percent, while the power index was up 1 percent and the oil & gas index rose 0.5 percent.

The Indian stock market witnessed a notable surge as the BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 and Midcap Index reached record closing highs.

BSE Sensex climbed up by 195 points to close at 63,523, while the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 40 points, closing at 18,857.

The banking sector also witnessed a significant upswing, with the Nifty Bank surging 93 points to reach 43,859. Additionally, the Midcap Index soared by 285 points, settling at 35,614.