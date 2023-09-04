Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end at one-month high — Midcap index posts record close

In a continuation of the positive momentum witnessed on Friday, the Indian stock market surged to one-month highs today, with both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices posting significant gains.

Share Market Live NSE

The midcap index continued to outperform, reaching a record close.

The BSE Sensex gained 241 points, closing at 65,628 points. The Nifty 50 rose by 94 points to touch 19,529 points,

The Nifty Bank index recorded an increase of 142 points, closing at 44,578 points. Midcap stocks also surged ahead, with the Midcap index gaining 385 points and concluding the day at 39,830 points, marking a new record.

Major stock movements

Coal India, Wipro, HCL Technologies and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while losers included M&M, Nestle India, ITC and Axis Bank.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with power, metal, auto, realty, oil & gas and PSU Bank up between 1 and 2.8 percent.

The surge in metal stocks can be attributed to developments in the Chinese economy. The Nifty Metal Index reached an all-time high, driven by favorable economic developments in China that bolstered the demand for metals. Shares of Nazara Tech soared 10 percent today as the company issued Rs 100 crore shares to Kamath Firms.

Cement companies witnessed significant gains following reports of price increases. Stocks of various cement companies surged by up to 7 percent, with Shree Cement leading the way with a gain of over 6 percent, buoyed by a positive brokerage note.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) extended its winning streak with another order win.

Increased power demand was reflected in the performance of power sector stocks. Coal India, NTPC, and Tata Power all saw gains as investors reacted positively to the surge in power demand.

IT stocks also saw gains today, tracking positive global cues. Persistent and Wipro emerged as top gainers in this sector.

Sugar stocks witnessed significant upward movement as states began planning State Advised Price (SAP) levels for the upcoming season. Some stocks in this sector recorded gains of up to 11 percent.

GMR Power shares surged 20 percent following the announcement of a substantial Rs 5,123 crore order win.

Railway-related stocks continued their upward trajectory, with IRCON, RVNL, and IRFC registering gains of 8 percent to 20 percent. Escorts Kubota shares faced profit booking, leading to a decline of over 3 percent on

Paints stocks faced pressure as Berger Paints reported soft Q2 results.