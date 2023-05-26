Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end at 5-month high, Reliance, Sun Pharma top gainer

English
    By Nishtha Pandey  May 26, 2023 6:17:55 PM IST (Updated)

    The biggest gainers on the Nifty 50 on May 26 were Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, HUL and Hindalco Industries. The top losers on the Nifty 50 were  ONGC, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid Corp.

    Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in green.  BSE Sensex rose 629 points and ended at 62,502 while Nifty 50 ended up 178 points to 18,499.

    Nifty 50 ended at highest closing level in 2023.  Additionally 43 Nifty stocks closed in green.


    The biggest gainers on the Nifty 50 on May 26 were Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, HUL and Hindalco Industries.
