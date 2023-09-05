Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close with minor gains, midcap index ends above 40,000 for the first time ever

In a day marked by fluctuating trends in the Indian stock market, the Sensex and Nifty managed to secure minor gains, while the Midcap index continued to outperform expectations, reaching an all-time high above the 40,000 mark for the first time ever.

The Sensex edged up by 152 points, closing at 65,780, and the Nifty 50 gained 46 points to finish at 19,575.

However, the Nifty Bank struggled to maintain its recovery, slipping by 46 points to close at 44,532. Financials continued to weigh heavily on the Nifty, hindering its ability to sustain upward momentum.

On the flip side, the Midcap Index gained 423 points to reach a record-high closing of 40,254. This outstanding performance is indicative of the broader market's resilience.

Top gainers on the Nifty were Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Bajaj Auto, while losers included UltraTech Cement, SBI Life Insurance, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

Among sectors, banks were down marginally, while other sectors ended in the green with healthcare and realty added 1 percent each.

