Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close near flatline as financials continue to underperform

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC and Adani Enterprises. The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Power Grid Corporation of India, Larsen and Toubro, Cipla, Maruti and Titan. Among sectors, capital goods lost 0.5 percent, while Information Technology, metal and oil and gas, realty gained 0.5-1 percent.

The Indian stock ended flat on Monday. BSE Sensex rose 99 points to reach 62,725, while the Nifty index gained 38 points to settle at 18,602.

However, the Nifty Bank faced a minor setback, falling 45 points to close at 43,944. Despite this, the midcap index rose by 189 points, reaching 34,342.

In the energy sector, oil marketing companies witnessed a surge in their stock prices. This came after several brokerages predicted a decline in marketing losses. Stocks of these companies were up by 2-4 percent.

The pharmaceutical sector also witnessed positive movement as Divi's and Laurus Labs recovered from their lows to close higher. This was achieved despite weak export data, showcasing resilience in the face of challenges.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) saw an impressive surge, reaching a record high. This marked the 11th consecutive session of gains for the company. REC also experienced higher stock prices in line with the positive trend.

The information technology (IT) sector gained significant traction in Monday's session. Stocks of prominent IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech rose by 2-3 percent, indicating a buying spree by investors.

Midcap IT stocks also followed the upward trajectory set by their larger counterparts. Companies like Intellect and Birlasoft emerged as the top gainers in the midcap segment.

On the other hand, chemical companies faced downward pressure due to weak export data. PI Industries managed to rise by 3 percent, while SRF witnessed a decline of 4 percent.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) shares fell nearly 2 percent following reports suggesting a potential delay in its privatization.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained over 2 percent as TDI (Toluene diisocyanate) prices snapped their losing streak.

Insurance companies saw varied reactions to their May business updates, with most stocks ending the day higher.

BSE companies collectively gained a market capitalization of over Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday.