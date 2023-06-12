CNBC TV18
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close near flatline as financials continue to underperform

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 12, 2023 4:00:29 PM IST (Updated)

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC and Adani Enterprises. The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Power Grid Corporation of India, Larsen and Toubro, Cipla, Maruti and Titan. Among sectors, capital goods lost 0.5 percent, while Information Technology, metal and oil and gas, realty gained 0.5-1 percent.

The Indian stock ended flat on Monday. BSE Sensex rose 99 points to reach 62,725, while the Nifty index gained 38 points to settle at 18,602.

However, the Nifty Bank faced a minor setback, falling 45 points to close at 43,944. Despite this, the midcap index rose by 189 points, reaching 34,342.
