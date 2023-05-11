Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close marginally lower, Dr Reddy's and L&T top losers

Among sectors Nifty Pharma shed the most decline 1.26 percent while Nifty FMCG gained the most and surged 0.46 percent.

Indian shares ended Thursday's session lower. BSE Sensex closed 35 points down at 61,904 while Nifty 50 closed down 18 points at 18,297.

Among sectors Nifty Pharma shed the most decline 1.26 percent while Nifty FMCG gained the most and surged 0.46 percent.

The top gainers were Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, HUL, Adani Ports and NTPC.

While the top losers were DRL, Larsen and Toubro, Hindalco, Divis Laboratories, JSW Steel.

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose nearly 5 percent after the company's board said it will consider a fundraise.

"Technically, there have been no significant changes in the chart structure as Nifty kept hustling at the higher band throughout the weekly expiry session. However, some timidity could certainly be sensed among the bulls at the higher zone, awaiting some positive trigger to continue the upward march. As far as levels are concerned, the 18200 zone is likely to cushion any blip in the coming period, while the sacrosanct support lies around the 18100-18000 mark. On the contrary, 18300-18500 is considered a daunting task for the bulls in the comparable period. We remain sanguine and expect any dip to augur well for the bulls. Meanwhile, the global markets should be watched closely as any further relief could act as a catalyst to open up the next leg of the rally. Going forward, the broader market is keeping the buzz and one needs to adopt a pragmatic approach in such market conditions to seize better opportunities," said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research.

Global equities surged as recent data revealed that U.S. consumer price inflation in April reached its lowest point in two years. This significant development indicates that the Federal Reserve's strategic implementation of rate hikes has successfully addressed the challenge of high inflation.

BSE Companies gained market capital of more than Rs 30,000 crore on Thursday.