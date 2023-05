By Nishtha Pandey

Among sectors Nifty Pharma shed the most decline 1.26 percent while Nifty FMCG gained the most and surged 0.46 percent.

Indian shares ended Thursday's session lower. BSE Sensex closed 35 points down at 61,904 while Nifty 50 closed down 18 points at 18,297.

