Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close higher for the fourth straight day — oil & gas, FMCG, pharma lead the rally

The Indian stock market regained intra-day losses to close higher for the fourth straight day.

Share Market Live NSE

The Sensex gained 392 points from the day’s low, while the Nifty gained 120 points off lows. The Nifty closed at 19,611, up 36 points, while the Sensex closed at 65,881, up 100 points.

The Nifty Bank slipped 123 points to close at 44,409, while the Midcap index rose 31 points to close at 40,284. Indus Towers and Vodafone Idea surged ahead of the close, up 5-12 percent from their lows.

Tata Consumer Products, Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Britannia and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Induslnd Bank and NTPC.

On the sectoral front, FMCG index rose 1 percent, while pharma, oil & gas and power indices gained 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, metal, realty and bank indices down 0.4-1 percent.

