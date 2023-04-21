Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close flat dragged by auto, metal and realty

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close flat dragged by auto, metal and realty

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 21, 2023 3:42:11 PM IST (Published)

TCS, ITC, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers. 

The Indian stock market closed flat today amidst volatility. BSE Sensex rose 23 points to 59,655 while Nifty 50 closed unchanged at 17,624.

