Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at record high, PSU Bank outperforms

The Indian stock market closed on a record high on July 19.

By the closing bell, the Sensex rose by 302.30 points or 0.45 percent to reach 67,097.44, while the Nifty 50 climbed by 83.90 points or 0.42 percent to settle at 19,833.20. Among the listed stocks, 1961 showed gains, 1360 experienced declines, and 119 remained unchanged.

NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, while Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, and Maruti Suzuki were among the losers.

In a positive trend, all sectors closed in the green, with PSU Bank recording a significant rise of 2 percent. Additionally, power, healthcare, and oil & gas sectors each witnessed a 0.5 percent increase.

The BSE midcap index and smallcap indices also registered gains, advancing by 0.6 percent each.

Expert view

"Nifty touched a new high for the fifth consecutive day and closed with gains of 84 points at 19833 levels. Broader market too ended in green with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. All sectors ended in positive territory, except IT. PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, and Financials were top gainers. Banking stock continues to remain in the limelight after Indusind Bank & Bank of Maharashtra reported healthy Q1 results. Cable and wiring stocks witnessed a smart rally after Polycab reported strong volume growth in the June quarter. Domestic market has been hitting record highs daily over the last few sessions driven by sustained foreign inflow, surplus monsoon, and a good start to earning season. We expect this momentum to continue in the near term given buoyant domestic cues and receding global concerns. Tomorrow, markets would react to the weekly option expiry and results of index heavyweight Infosys and HUL," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.