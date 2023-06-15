CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at day’s low as financials underperform

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at day’s low as financials underperform

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at day’s low as financials underperform
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 15, 2023 4:27:08 PM IST (Updated)

Top losers on the Nifty 50 were Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top gainers were Apollo Hospitals, Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and BPCL.Among sectors, the bank index was down 1 percent, the realty index fell nearly 1 percent, the Information Technology index shed 0.5 percent, while the pharma index rose 1 percent and the FMCG index added 0.5 percent.

The Indian stock market struggled to maintain its early gains and closed at the day's low as financial stocks underperformed.  The BSE Sensex, dropped 311 points to settle at 62,918, while the Nifty 50 declined 68 points to 18,688.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Nifty Bank index witnessed a downward trend, with most of the stocks ending the day in negative territory. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top losers in the banking sector.
 
Top losers on the Nifty 50 were Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X