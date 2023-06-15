Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at day’s low as financials underperform

Top losers on the Nifty 50 were Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top gainers were Apollo Hospitals, Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and BPCL.Among sectors, the bank index was down 1 percent, the realty index fell nearly 1 percent, the Information Technology index shed 0.5 percent, while the pharma index rose 1 percent and the FMCG index added 0.5 percent.

The Indian stock market struggled to maintain its early gains and closed at the day's low as financial stocks underperformed. The BSE Sensex, dropped 311 points to settle at 62,918, while the Nifty 50 declined 68 points to 18,688.

The Nifty Bank index witnessed a downward trend, with most of the stocks ending the day in negative territory. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top losers in the banking sector.

