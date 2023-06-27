Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at day's high led by HDFC Twins

CNBC TV18
Jun 27, 2023 3:56:46 PM IST

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Life Insurance, Apollo Hospitals, SBI, SBI Life Insurance and JSW Steel. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were CIPLA, Britannia, Tata Consumers, Adani Ports and UPL. 

The Indian stock market ended on a positive note today. BSE Sensex gained 446 points to close at 63,416, while the Nifty 50 surged 126 points to close at 18,817.

The banking sector performed exceptionally well, with the Nifty Bank rising by 480 points to reach 44,122. The midcap index also saw substantial growth, gaining 177 points to settle at 35,297.
