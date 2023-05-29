Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at 5 month high led by auto and banking stocks

On the sectoral indices, except IT and oil and gas, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on May 29. BSE Sensex closed 345 points up at 62,846 and Nifty 50 ended up 99 points at 18,599

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were M&M, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel and Coal India.

While the top losers included ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Divis Laboratories and BPCL.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent and the smallcap index added 0.2 percent.

Nifty Bank closed Monday's session at a record high led by HDFC Bank, SBI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

"Bank Nifty has been the biggest outperformer in recent months as good buying interest is seen across financial stocks. The Index made a new all-time high of 44483 mark today, compared to its previous high of 44,151 made in December 2022. Earning momentum continued for Banking stocks as most Banks reported strong results. Apart from further expansion in margins, asset quality too continued to improve. Loan book growth has been healthy across segments. The Index is witnessing a strong breakout and could see further momentum from hereon and the Index can now head towards 45000 to 46000 zones in coming sessions," said Sandeep Gupta, Senior Grp. VP & Head of Dealing & Advisory - Broking & Distribution, MOFSL.

Japan's Nikkei share average reached its highest level since July 1990 on Monday, driven by positive sentiment surrounding a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.

In Asian markets, shares experienced gains on Monday following the weekend announcement of a deal between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the government's debt ceiling. This resolution put an end to a prolonged impasse and provided much-needed relief to investors.

The Nikkei index surged by 1.03%, while the broader Topix index saw an increase of up to 1.36%. Shares of Japanese chip-related companies, including SoftBank Group, soared over 8%, benefiting from the AI hype that has also boosted their counterparts on Wall Street.

On the other hand, China stocks faced a decline, hovering close to their lowest levels of the year thus far. The country's industrial firms reported a significant slump in profits during the first four months of 2023, contributing to the negative sentiment.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 0.4% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.3%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index experienced a 1% loss, and the China Enterprises Index fell by 1.3%.

In European markets, shares rose on Monday as investors found reassurance in the tentative deal reached by U.S. lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a potential default.

Both UK and US markets were closed on Monday due to public holidays, impacting trading activity for the day.