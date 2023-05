On the sectoral indices, except IT and oil and gas, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on May 29. BSE Sensex closed 345 points up at 62,846 and Nifty 50 ended up 99 points at 18,599

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were M&M, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel and Coal India.

While the top losers included ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Divis Laboratories and BPCL.