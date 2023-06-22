Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold near-record high level, close at day's low

Divis Laboratories, Larsen and Toubro , Tata Steel and HDFC Twins were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while the top Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumers, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Power Grid. All the sectoral indices ended in the red except Nifty Metal and Nifty Media. PSU Bank declines over 1 percent while FMCG, pharma, information technology down 0.5 percent each.
Indian stock market witnessed a downward trend as it failed to sustain the near-record high levels. The benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 363 points, retreating from its all-time high of 63,602. Similarly, the Midcap Index snapped its eight-day gaining streak, closing 379 points lower at 35,235. The broader Nifty 50 also slipped, losing 86 points to settle at 18,771, while the Nifty Bank declined by 134 points to 43,725.
During the trading session, the market saw a mixed performance among key stocks.
