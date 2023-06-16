Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 at record closing highs led by financials, post gains for the fourth consecutive week

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Titan Company. On the other hand, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, TCS, BPCL, and ONGC were among the top losers of the day.

The benchmark indices closed on a positive note, with the Nifty surpassing the 18,800 mark.

The BSE Sensex recorded a gain of 466.95 points or 0.74 percent, settling at 63,384.58. Similarly, the Nifty 50 registered a rise of 137.90 points or 0.74 percent reaching 18,826.

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Titan Company. On the other hand, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, TCS, BPCL, and ONGC were among the top losers of the day.

In terms of sectors, the PSU Bank index and the capital goods index experienced a growth of 1 percent each, while the FMCG and healthcare sectors saw an increase of 0.5 percent each. However, the information technology index faced a decline of 0.38 percent.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices both climbed by 0.7 percent each, indicating positive movements in those segments of the market.

Week roundup

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded gains for the fourth consecutive week. The broader index also outperformed expectations, rising nearly 3 percent for the week. However, the Nifty Bank faced a minor setback, ending 0.1 percent lower.

Among the various sectoral indices, all except Nifty Private Bank closed in green. Nifty Realty emerged as the top-gaining index.

During the week, Nifty FMCG reached record highs for three out of five trading sessions, ending the week with an increase of nearly 3.5 percent.

Several stocks stood out as top gainers on the Nifty index. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, HDFC Life, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) showed significant weekly gains

On the other hand, some stocks faced downward pressure. Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India (SBI), and IndusInd Bank emerged as the top Nifty losers for the week.

In the midcap segment, the index hit record highs for four out of five trading sessions. IDFC First Bank and L&T Finance Holdings were the top gainers in the midcap category.

However, a few midcap stocks faced downward trends. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, India Cements, Pfizer, Canara Bank, and Balrampur Chini Mills emerged as the top midcap losers.