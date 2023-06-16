Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 at record closing highs led by financials, post gains for the fourth consecutive week

By Nishtha Pandey

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Titan Company. On the other hand, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, TCS, BPCL, and ONGC were among the top losers of the day.

The benchmark indices closed on a positive note, with the Nifty surpassing the 18,800 mark.

The BSE Sensex recorded a gain of 466.95 points or 0.74 percent, settling at 63,384.58. Similarly, the Nifty 50 registered a rise of 137.90 points or 0.74 percent reaching 18,826.