Market at close | Sensex gains over 600 points, Nifty 50 at above 17,900 pulled up by IT, FMCG and Metals

By Nishtha Pandey  Feb 14, 2023 3:49:10 PM IST (Updated)

Bank Nifty supported the market today and closed at gaining 366 points to 41,648 while midcap index slipped 84 points to 30,482. Midcap underperformance kept market breadth in favor of declines. 

Indian shares ended Tuesday's session in green due to better than estimate WPI data and global cues. On February 14, the benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 17,929.80 up 158.90 points or 0.89 percent.

Bank Nifty supported the market today and closed at gaining 366 points to 41,648 while midcap index slipped 84 points to 30,482. Midcap underperformance kept market breadth in favor of declines.
Amongst the top gainers aided by strong third quarter results UPL emerged as the top gainer. It was followed by ITC, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance, Grasim Industries and BPCL.
In sectors, power and realty closed down 1 percent each, while IT, FMCG, metal rose 1 percent each. Adani Enterprises gained more than 8 percent from day’s low following a healthy third quarter. Adani Enterprise closed at Rs 1750, up 1.91 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 14, 2023 3:37 PM IST
