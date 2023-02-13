Market at close | Sensex drops 250 points lower, Nifty 50 below 17,800 — dragged by IT and financials

IT stocks mirrored global peers' move ahead of the US CPI, and the Nifty IT fell 2 percent. Titan was the top Nifty gainer and rose in a weak session as gold prices slipped further. Metropolis, Glenmark, NALCO, and Oil India gained on better-than-expected Q3 results.

Indian shares ended Monday's session lower due to continued pressure on the IT and financial sectors.

The benchmark indices fell for the second consecutive day as midcaps underperformed after weak earnings led to a steep fall in select stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 251 points or 0.41 percent to close at 60,432, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 86 points or 0.48 percent to settle at 17,771. The Nifty Bank slipped 277 points or 0.66 percent to 41,282, and the Midcap Index fell 464 points or 1.50 percent to 30,565.

All the Adani Group stocks closed lower, with a cut of 3-8 percent. Balkrishna Industries, City Union Bank, and Info Edge saw a sharp fall after weak earnings. Brokerages were bearish on Lupin after management commentary, and the stock fell 8 percent. Coforge also slipped after a block deal of nearly 10 percent equity, with Barings PE likely a seller.

IT stocks mirrored global peers' move ahead of the US CPI, and the Nifty IT fell 2 percent. Titan was the top Nifty gainer and rose in a weak session as gold prices slipped further. Metropolis, Glenmark, NALCO, and Oil India gained on better-than-expected Q3 results.

However, BHEL failed to hold opening gains as one-offs boosted Q3 earnings. The market breadth favoured declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:3.

Overall, the market closed in red, reflecting the cautious approach of investors ahead of the US CPI data release. The Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile in the near term, with experts advising investors to remain cautious and take a long-term view of their investments.