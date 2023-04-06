Market at close | Sensex and Nifty50 close with minor gains as RBI keeps policy rate unchanged

In the last two weeks, the Sensex and Nifty have gained 4 percent each, marking the biggest two-week gains in 8 months. This bullish sentiment is driven by positive global cues, declining COVID-19 cases, and the expectation of a strong economic recovery.
The Indian stock market closed with minor gains today as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy rate unchanged. The Sensex gained 144 points to close at 59,833, while the Nifty rose 42 points to close at 17,599. The Nifty Bank rose 42 points to 41,041, and the Midcap Index gained 194 points to close at 30,354.
Rate-sensitive sectors like real estate and NBFCs gained the most on RBI's decision, while FMCG companies closed largely lower due to weak updates from Dabur. IEX surged 11 percent as the CERC order on transaction fee removes overhang. Strong disbursal in Chola Invest helped the stock rise to a 52-week high. City gas companies continue the upmove on the expectation of the cabinet nod for Parikh recommendations.
M&M Fin, L&T Fin, Godrej Prop, DLF, and Oberoi were amongst the top gainers on RBI's decision, while Aurobindo and Ipca Labs closed with healthy gains on brokerage upgrade. IT stocks largely closed in the red as the rupee strengthened against the dollar, with HCL and Coforge being the top losers. Major private banks like ICICI and Axis Bank kept gains for Nifty and Nifty Bank in check.
All Adani Group stocks moved higher, with stocks rising up to 5 percent, and the market cap up by 27,000 crore. The market breadth favored advances, with the advance-decline ratio at 2:1. BSE companies gained a market cap of nearly 1 lakh crore.
Also, market has posted gains for the second consecutive week, with the Sensex and Nifty both up 1.4 percent each. The Nifty Bank rose 1 percent, while the Nifty Midcap was up more than 1 percent. All sectoral indices posted gains for the week, with realty, pharma, and media being the top gaining indices.
Out of the 50 Nifty stocks, 37 have recorded gains this week, with Bajaj Fin, L&T, Tata Motors, and HDFC being the top gainers. On the other hand, BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, and Axis Bank were the top Nifty losers.
Most midcap stocks ended higher this week, with IEX, Chola Invest, and Godrej Prop being the top gainers. Overall, the market has shown a strong positive trend, with investors showing confidence in the Indian economy.
First Published: Apr 6, 2023 3:42 PM IST
