Market at close | Sensex and Nifty end on a 5-month high, led by Banking and Auto stocks

Among stocks Hero Motocorp was the top gainer. Shares of Hero Motocorp closed gaining over 3 percent. Shares Adani Enterprises were the top losers as the shares shed over 2 percent.
Realty stocks surged today on strong earnings by DLF and better than expected inflation print. Nifty Realty Index closed at rising 4.32 percent with stocks of DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty gaining 4-7 percent.
"The easing in domestic inflation data provided support to the market. All sectors ended in green with Realty being the top gainer up 4 percent, followed by FMCG and PSU Bank stocks. Bank Nifty touched its previous all-time high of 44151.70 levels. Nifty too is 3 percent away from its lifetime high levels. FIIs have been consistent buyers of Rs 13278 for the month to date. Strong results from index heavy heavyweight boosted the sentiments. The expectation of RBI to end the rate hike cycle after India’s CPI inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.7 percent in April and remained under RBI’s comfort zone, cheered markets. Even WPI inflation declined for the 11th straight month, falling to -0.92 percent in April. All these factors contributed to positivity in the market, despite mixed global cues. Overall, we maintain a positive outlook with a "Buy on dips" strategy," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom
May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read