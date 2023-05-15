English
Market at close | Sensex and Nifty end on a 5-month high, led by Banking and Auto stocks

By Nishtha Pandey  May 15, 2023 3:46:37 PM IST (Updated)

Among stocks Hero Motocorp was the top gainer. Shares of Hero Motocorp closed gaining over 3 percent. Shares Adani Enterprises were the top losers as the shares shed over 2 percent. 

Indian shares ended Monday's session on a five month high. BSE Sensex ended at 318 points higher to 62,346 while Nifty 50 gained 84 points and ended at 18,399.

Among stocks Hero Motocorp was the top gainer. Shares of Hero Motocorp closed gaining over 3 percent.
Shares Adani Enterprises were the top losers as the shares shed over 2 percent.
