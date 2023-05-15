Market at close | Sensex and Nifty end on a 5-month high, led by Banking and Auto stocks

Among stocks Hero Motocorp was the top gainer. Shares of Hero Motocorp closed gaining over 3 percent. Shares Adani Enterprises were the top losers as the shares shed over 2 percent.

Indian shares ended Monday's session on a five month high. BSE Sensex ended at 318 points higher to 62,346 while Nifty 50 gained 84 points and ended at 18,399.

